Morgantown woman wins West Virginia Birthday Punch Contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - First Lady Cathy Justice announced a Morgantown woman was named the grand prize winner of the West Virginia Birthday Punch Contest on Tuesday.

Cindy Scott was named the winner with her recipe “Mountain Mama’s Refresher.”

Scott joined First Lady Justice on stage with her college friend, Sandy Murcock. Scott said she collaborated on the punch with Sandy while attending West Virginia University.

“Our West Virginia Birthday Punch contest has been a lot of fun and the response was really great,” First Lady Justice said. “With summer coming, I know that these wonderful recipes will provide many West Virginians with a delicious beverage to serve at family gatherings. I hope everyone has a terrific summer!”

Scott won a $300 gift card, and both Scott and Sandy were awarded honorary certificates for taking home the top prize.

Below is the recipe for “Mountain Mama’s Refresher”:

Below were the other finalists in the contest who have each won a $50 gift card and awarded a participation certificate:

Craig Turk, of Westover, submitted “Apple Orchard Punch.”

Deloris Harless, of St. Albans, submitted “Peggy Erwin’s Punch.”

Janet Perry Sheldon, of St. Albans, submitted “Wild and Wonderful Frozen Banana Punch.”

