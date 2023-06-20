Morgantown woman wins West Virginia Birthday Punch Contest

Cindy Scott, of Morgantown, wins West Virginia Birthday Punch Contest. Here, she is standing...
Cindy Scott, of Morgantown, wins West Virginia Birthday Punch Contest. Here, she is standing next to First Lady Cathy Justice.(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - First Lady Cathy Justice announced a Morgantown woman was named the grand prize winner of the West Virginia Birthday Punch Contest on Tuesday.

Cindy Scott was named the winner with her recipe “Mountain Mama’s Refresher.”

Scott joined First Lady Justice on stage with her college friend, Sandy Murcock. Scott said she collaborated on the punch with Sandy while attending West Virginia University.

“Our West Virginia Birthday Punch contest has been a lot of fun and the response was really great,” First Lady Justice said. “With summer coming, I know that these wonderful recipes will provide many West Virginians with a delicious beverage to serve at family gatherings. I hope everyone has a terrific summer!”

Scott won a $300 gift card, and both Scott and Sandy were awarded honorary certificates for taking home the top prize.

Below is the recipe for “Mountain Mama’s Refresher”:

Recipe for "Mountain Mama's Refresher"
Recipe for "Mountain Mama's Refresher"(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)

Below were the other finalists in the contest who have each won a $50 gift card and awarded a participation certificate:

  • Craig Turk, of Westover, submitted “Apple Orchard Punch.”
  • Deloris Harless, of St. Albans, submitted “Peggy Erwin’s Punch.”
  • Janet Perry Sheldon, of St. Albans, submitted “Wild and Wonderful Frozen Banana Punch.”

Click here to watch the West Virginia birthday celebration in its entirety.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A healthcare worker from Beckley was given the surprise of a lifetime today when Gov. Jim...
Feds investigating West Virginia’s COVID vaccine lottery
Patient sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Motorcyclist injured in early morning accident
Futurecast showing conditions in West Virginia at 5 PM, June 19, 2023.
Rain chances throughout the week!
Bob Huggins - WDTV Sports
What comes next for WVU Basketball?
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

Glenville State University
Glenville State now enrolling students for new MBA program
Myron Manning
Michigan man pleads guilty to trafficking meth in Morgantown
1 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Marion County
1 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Marion County
Wayne Worth celebrates West Virginia Day with giant birthday card
Clarksburg man celebrates West Virginia Day with giant birthday card