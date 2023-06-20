Motorcyclist injured in crash following pursuit; police cruiser damaged

A St. Albans Police officer and a motorcyclist were injured following a pursuit Tuesday evening that ended in the Jefferson area.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday evening in a crash after a law enforcement pursuit in Jefferson that also sent the officer to the hospital to be checked out, St. Albans Police say.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Green Valley Drive and Flint Ridge Road.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit was initiated by the St. Albans Police Department. Officers say the pursuit went from the west end to the east end of St. Albans.

They say the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed around the loop area of Kanawha Terrace when the pursuit started. Police say the motorcycle did not have proper registration.

Dispatchers say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. The officer also was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to police.

They say the cruiser flipped onto its side after the officer swerved to avoid hitting the motorcyclist. The officer managed to get out through the car’s windshield.

