Mother Nelle Mae Hines, 86, of Carolina, WV, transitioned from this present life, being carried away on Angel’s wings, to exist in eternal glory, on Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was born in Carolina, WV on November 12, 1936 to the union of the late Mother Ivory (Bullock) Brown and William Brown, one of six siblings. She attended the Carolina Black Grade School, being taught by Mrs. Meade and Mrs. Carrie Glover, later attending Dunbar High School. She met a married the late Minister/Singer Paul Hines, Sr. Their union produced six children. Moving to New York City, she was employed by Elizabeth Arden’s for years. Returning to WV, she was employed at Westinghouse/Philips Lighting Co. on the Sears Roebuck, the Social Security Administration, Connecting Link, Marion County Senior Aides, and as a volunteer poll worker. He Christian experience began at Shiloh Baptist Church in Carolina on to the Church of God MPGT Pentecostal in Fairmont, WV, serving as an usher, missionary, finance committee and Mother’s Day Board Member, remaining faithful to the call of Jesus Christ. Affectionately know as “Aunt Nellie” and “Miss Nellie” by many, her home became a “surrogate” sanctuary for many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was deeply loved by her surviving children, and also by all she met. She leaves to cherish in her memory one sister, 97 year old Bernice “Aunt Bern” Robinson, sisters-in-law, Ruth Hines of Akron, Juanita Arnold of Fairmont, and Wilma Reeves of Greenville; brother-in-law, Chester Hines (Janet) of Charlotte; a close cousin, Cynthia Dobbs (Wesley), Beatrice Baylor (Joe), Mother Virginia Cooper (Albert), Elder Leon Brown; special friends, Ms. Betty Harris of Fort Myers, FL, and Pastor Edward R. Berry and Minister Aliene Berry of Morgantown, WV; cousins, Pastor Lynn Robinson, Curley Robinson, “Leo” Lonnie Riley, Jennifer (Henry) Chisolm; her children, Tonya A. Buggs (Daniel) Eric (Stephanie) Hines, Joe E. Hines, Sr. Kevin D. Hines (Lisa), Darian L. Hines; special nephew, Jack L. Brown; and God daughter, Renee Goines. As well as a host of grandkids, great grandkids, great great grandkids, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hines, Sr.; her son, Paul “Buddy” Hines, Jr.; siblings, Ivory Young (Lester), Theodore “Uncle Robbie” Robinson (Gloria), John Robinson (Shirley), and Alvin Robinson (Hasty); in-laws, Howard Hines, Sr. (Mae), Willie Hines (Jean), Charles Hines (Helen), Phillip Hines, Louise Rembert (Earl), Lizella Lewis (J.C.), Frank Hines (Mary), and a special friend, Irene Goines. The family will receive friends at the Church of God MPGT, 900 Lewis Street, on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Saturday at the church at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

