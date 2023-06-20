Pierpont announces new president

Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pierpont Community & Technical College’s Board of Governors has named its new president.

Dr. Milan Hayward has been named as the college’s fourth president.

Dr. Hayward comes to Pierpont after serving as Vice President of the School of Career and Corporate Training at Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke, Virginia.

A release from Pierpont says he has experience in workforce development, grant development, community outreach and building partnerships with K-12 school systems.

Kathleen Nelson has served as the college’s interim president since July 2022.

Dr. Hayward is Pierpont’s first permanent president since Johnny Moore stepped down in early 2021.

