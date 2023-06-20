Rosilea Simmons Vance, 82, a resident of Dryfork, passed from this life Monday, June 19, 2023, at Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Maryland. Rosilea was born Monday, May 5, 1941, in Lanesville, a daughter of the late John Simmons and Ruby Roy Simmons. Left to cherish her memory, are two children, Teddy H. Vance Jr. and wife Helen of Philippi, James “Randy” Vance and wife Sue of Dryfork, four grandchildren, Randa Wolford and husband Cody, Stephen Vance and fiancé Christy Chabut, Isaac Vance and wife Alysha, Dylan Vance and wife Rebecca, seven great-grandchildren, Cara, Kaisleigh, Holden, Waylon, Jensen, Everly and Salem, two sisters, Norma Toth and husband Mark of Philippi, Shirley Wilson and husband Danny of VA, several nieces and nephews, sister in law, Shirley Simmons, long-time companion, Clifford Pennington. Preceding her in death besides her parents was one son, Ricky D. Vance, two grandchildren, Matthew Vance and Joshua Starnes, two brothers, Ronald Roy and Tommy Simmons, one sister in law, Faye Roy, and the father of her children, Teddy Vance Sr. Rosilea was a 1960 graduate of Mountaineer High School and had been employed as the head cook for Canaan Valley Resort for forty-two years. She loved to cook and tend to her flower gardens. She was known as an excellent homemaker who kept a spotless home. Rosilea was Pentecostal by faith and a member of the Job Church of God. Rosilea’s request for cremation was honored. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Job Church of God. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Rosilea Simmons Vance. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

