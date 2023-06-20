Suspect, victim identified in overnight shooting

The Charleston Police department is charging George Yea in a shooting death.
The Charleston Police department is charging George Yea in a shooting death.(SouthCentral Regional Jail)
By Nathan Thomas
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ ) - A 21-year-old man died overnight after being shot in the neck.

According to Lt. Tony Hazelett, the victim’s name is Tevin Jackson of Charleston.

At approximately 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, Charleston police officers were called to a house on the 1600 block of McClung Street.

Officers attempted life saving measures on Jackson, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned the suspect, George Yea, 29-years-old of Trinity, North Carolina, was in the home with Jackson and other folks when he pulled out a gun and said he was going to shoot everyone.

Witnesses said he then started waving the gun around and pulled the trigger.

A bullet hit Jackson in the neck.

Officers say they found Yea at the home when he was arrested.

He has been charged with 1st degree Murder and is currently in the South Central Regional Jail.

Yea did appear before a magistrate for his arraignment Tuesday morning.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ ) - Charleston Police have released the name of the suspect in an early morning shooting.

According to Lt. Tony Hazelett, George Calvin Yea will be charged in the death of a man on the 1600 block of McClung Street.

The name of the shooting victim hasn’t been released.

The shooting happened Tuesday at 2:30 a.m.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is dead and another is in police custody in an early Tuesday morning shooting in Charleston.

Metro 911 Dispatchers say the call came in just before 2:30 a.m. for a shooting on the 1600 block of McClung Street.

Charleston Police say the suspect has been arrested and will face murder charges.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A healthcare worker from Beckley was given the surprise of a lifetime today when Gov. Jim...
Feds investigating West Virginia’s COVID vaccine lottery
Patient sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Motorcyclist injured in early morning accident
Futurecast showing conditions in West Virginia at 5 PM, June 19, 2023.
Rain chances throughout the week!
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Huggins
Bob Huggins officially resigns from WVU Basketball

Latest News

Included in the outpouring of social media response were those sharing stories of their...
Former players, fans look back on Huggins’ career
Kelly Miller Center unveils new mural.
Kelly Miller Community Center unveils new mural
Bob Huggins - What's Next for WVU Basketball? - WDTV Sports
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - WDTV Sports
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | June 19, 2023