Suspect, victim identified in overnight shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ ) - A 21-year-old man died overnight after being shot in the neck.

According to Lt. Tony Hazelett, the victim’s name is Tevin Jackson of Charleston.

At approximately 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, Charleston police officers were called to a house on the 1600 block of McClung Street.

Officers attempted life saving measures on Jackson, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned the suspect, George Yea, 29-years-old of Trinity, North Carolina, was in the home with Jackson and other folks when he pulled out a gun and said he was going to shoot everyone.

Witnesses said he then started waving the gun around and pulled the trigger.

A bullet hit Jackson in the neck.

Officers say they found Yea at the home when he was arrested.

He has been charged with 1st degree Murder and is currently in the South Central Regional Jail.

Yea did appear before a magistrate for his arraignment Tuesday morning.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.

