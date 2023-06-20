Trial for Mon County deputy charged with using excessive force moved to Wheeling

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The upcoming trial for a Monongalia County deputy charged with using excessive force has been moved to Wheeling from Clarksburg.

Deputy Sheriff Lane Kuretza is accused of depriving an individual of his civil rights by using excessive force and writing a false report to cover it up in January 2018.

Kuretza was indicted in August 2022 and pleaded not guilty. After the indictment, he was placed on leave by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the indictment on Jan. 20, 2018, while on duty, Deputy Kuretza subjected the victim to excessive force by punching and elbowing him in the face and, after the victim was handcuffed, spraying him with pepper spray and striking him.

Officials said the offense resulted in bodily injury and included the use of a dangerous weapon. The indictment further alleges that Deputy Kuretza falsified his use of force report by claiming he used pepper spray before the victim was handcuffed, and by omitting any documentation of post-handcuffing force.

Kuretza’s trial was originally scheduled to be at the Clarksburg Federal Courthouse, but officials said the trial has been moved to Wheeling because of an asbestos abatement project.

Kuretza will be in court on Thursday, June 22 in Clarksburg at 12:15 p.m. for a pretrial conference, officials said.

Court Documents say Kuretza’s trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on July 10 at 9:30 a.m. in Wheeling with the trial following immediately after. Proceedings are expected to last eight days.

