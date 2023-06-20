Trial for Mon County deputy charged with using excessive force moved to Wheeling

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The upcoming trial for a Monongalia County deputy charged with using excessive force has been moved to Wheeling from Clarksburg.

Deputy Sheriff Lane Kuretza is accused of depriving an individual of his civil rights by using excessive force and writing a false report to cover it up in January 2018.

Mon County deputy federally charged with using excessive force, covering it up

Kuretza was indicted in August 2022 and pleaded not guilty. After the indictment, he was placed on leave by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.

Mon County deputy pleads not guilty to federal charges

According to the indictment on Jan. 20, 2018, while on duty, Deputy Kuretza subjected the victim to excessive force by punching and elbowing him in the face and, after the victim was handcuffed, spraying him with pepper spray and striking him.

Officials said the offense resulted in bodily injury and included the use of a dangerous weapon. The indictment further alleges that Deputy Kuretza falsified his use of force report by claiming he used pepper spray before the victim was handcuffed, and by omitting any documentation of post-handcuffing force.

Kuretza’s trial was originally scheduled to be at the Clarksburg Federal Courthouse, but officials said the trial has been moved to Wheeling because of an asbestos abatement project.

Kuretza will be in court on Thursday, June 22 in Clarksburg at 12:15 p.m. for a pretrial conference, officials said.

Court Documents say Kuretza’s trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on July 10 at 9:30 a.m. in Wheeling with the trial following immediately after. Proceedings are expected to last eight days.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A healthcare worker from Beckley was given the surprise of a lifetime today when Gov. Jim...
Feds investigating West Virginia’s COVID vaccine lottery
Patient sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Motorcyclist injured in early morning accident
Futurecast showing conditions in West Virginia at 5 PM, June 19, 2023.
Rain chances throughout the week!
Bob Huggins - WDTV Sports
What comes next for WVU Basketball?
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

Matthew Isaiah Hess
Authorities searching for missing teen from Gilmer County
FILE PHOTO of the Mylan Pharmaceuticals Plant
Hope Gas opens new headquarters in former Mylan plant
Pierpont announces new president
Applebee’s hosting fundraiser for employee funeral