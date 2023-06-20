West Virginia Interstate Fair opens it’s gates despite the day of rain

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WV Interstate Fair still opened their gates despite rain.

The fairgrounds only decided to close the horse show tonight saying that the grounds were just too muddy and wanted to ensure the safety of the horses.

Everything else that was on the schedule for today ran as planned.

If you missed the fair today it will run through Saturday for a full look at the schedule of events you can click here to visit the WVIF website.

