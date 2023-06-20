William “Bill” Edward Betler, 85 of Clarksburg, West Virginia, passed away peacefully at 10:02 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the Maplewood Healthcare Center in Bridgeport. Born on August 15, 1937 in Davis, West Virginia, the son of the late Edward E. and Mary Catherine Clarke Betler. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Rebecca “Becky” Bumgardner Betler on November 17, 2020. He is survived by his only son Douglas Kent Betler and wife Melissa of Quiet Dell; Becky’s daughters who he raised as if they were his own, Kimberly “Kay” Bryan DeFazio and husband David, Donna Renee’ Bryan Carvelli and husband Jamie all of Stonewood; a former foreign exchange student that he considered a bonus son, Humberto Barazarte of Barquisimeto, Venezuela; five grandchildren Shawna Kay DeFazio Marozzi and husband Patrick, James Michael Carvelli III and Allison Brooke Carvelli all of Stonewood; Bryanna Danene DeFazio and fiancé Dan Kramer of Carneys Point, NJ; Mason William Betler of Quiet Dell; two great-grandsons D’Anthony Patrick and Dante Luca Marozzi both of Stonewood.

Bill is survived by one brother Thomas Bernard Betler and wife Karen of Nutter Fort; sister-in-law Sandy Bumgardner of Peel Tree and brother-in-law Arthur Malcolm of Clarksburg, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his youngest brother Richard “Rick” Otto Betler on 10-24-2022, of Texas, sister-in-laws Tula June Bumgardner Malcolm of Clarksburg, Janeen M. Bumgardner of Peel Tree, and brother-in-law Russel Carl Bumgardner of Peel Tree.

He was a graduate of the first graduating class of Notre Dame High School in 1956, former member of the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, Nutter Fort Lions Club, Secretary of the Clarksburg National Little League and member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

Bill worked for several years at Meadow Gold Dairy, eventually retiring from Valley Bell Dairy in 1994 after delivering milk for 37 years. He was a long-standing member of the Shavers Fork Campground in Bowden, West Virginia where he and his wife spent most of their time during camping season. Over the last 27 years camping was one of his favorite pastimes in which he served as the camp host of the Revelle Campground, Yogi Bear Campground and Shavers Fork Campground. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the late Dale Earnhardt, Notre Dame Athletics and all WVU Sports in general.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren especially during all the Holiday dinners.

Special thanks to the nursing staff at Maplewood Healthcare Center, Amedysis Hospice nurses and aides, the private caregivers Wanda, Char, Ginny, Linda and the doctors at UHC and Cleveland Clinic for all the years of care.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 11:00 am with Pastor Sherman Goodwin officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

