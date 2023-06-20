WVU Medicine pilots program to assist nursing students

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sometimes, school can feel like a job. You’re there for hours every day, piles of work to do, but what if you got paid to go to school too?

For nursing students in West Virginia, that could be true in the near future.

WVU Medicine recently announced the Aspiring Nurses program that could give nursing students $5000 a semester to cover day-to-day costs of living while they’re in school.

The program requires students to sign a three-year work commitment with WVU Medicine. Application is open to any student that has been accepted at a partnering nursing school.

Melanie Heuston, chief nurse executive for WVU Health Systems, got feedback from academic leaders all around the state.

But, it was one statement from Casey Sacks, president of BridgeValley Community and Technical College, that led Heuston to create a program to help future nurses with everyday expenses.

“Students are sometimes one flat tire, if they get a flat tire, they can’t afford to fix it, then they can’t go to school. And for me, that, like, hit home. I was just like I have to do something about this,” says Heuston.

The program will begin with students at BridgeValley partnering with WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals and those at WVU in Parkersburg partnering with Camden Clark medical center.

While nursing students often receive scholarships, loans, and grants, Heuston says everyday expenses are the biggest obstacles facing students. The money offered in this program is not based on financial aid, making application a bit easier.

On top of receiving $5000 each semester, students will also get a $5000 sign-on bonus upon signing to work for WVU Medicine, meaning students will receive up to $25,000 in assistance.

The hope is that this program will make nursing school and the nursing profession more accessible to those interested in pursuing it.

“I am the biggest cheerleader for the profession because you can do so many things, and so I think this program is gonna open doors for people that didn’t even know it would be available to them,” says Heuston.

While they’re piloting the program in Parkersburg and Charleston, Heuston and her colleagues are already working on expanding the program to every hospital in the WVU system by the beginning of next year.

