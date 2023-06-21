Body found in Ohio River identified as missing teen

Body found in Ohio River in Ceredo, West Virginia
Body found in Ohio River in Ceredo, West Virginia(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Investigators say a body found in the Ohio River in late April has been identified as a missing teen from Lawrence County, Ohio.

The 15-year-old boy’s body was found April 27 near the confluence of Twelve Pole Creek in the Ceredo area of West Virginia.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was reported missing April 18.

After an autopsy by the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office, it was determined that no foul play was suspected.

