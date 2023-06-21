Bridgeport announces date for citywide yard sale

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The official date for Bridgeport’s annual citywide yard sale has been announced.

Community Development Director Andrea Kerr says the event will take place Saturday, August 5.

“It is the first Saturday in August, and we’ve been trying to stick to that,” said Kerr.

The “official” time for the citywide yard sale is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kerr says many residents start earlier and remain open longer than that time frame. She also says many residents opt to make it a two-day event.

“They can be open on Saturday, or the day before, as long they want,” said Kerr. “Our experience shows the times generally fluctuate by household, but several will be open for at least the city observed time frame.”

The city’s actual involvement is limited, but it is an important part of the event for those seeking out deals and looking to plan the best way to hit as many homes as possible. Bridgeport allows residents to register their homes for a city distribution list.

“Individuals can go ahead and email me their address, which is really all we need,” said Kerr. “Homes can advertise any way they see fit, including by registering with us, going on Facebook, signs, online, or in newspapers.”

To get on the city list, individuals need to email Kerr. Kerr then takes all the addresses submitted and then puts them on a city map that is distributed to the public.

Individuals can submit their addresses to Kerr through July 29. After that, the addresses will be put on the map, printed, and placed at various city venues for pickup – such as the municipal complex, public library, the Benedum Civic Center, and others.

Kerr says last year, nearly 125 households registered, and there were many others taking part that did not.

Kerr said she will meet with Police Chief Mark Rogers to make sure there will be extra police patrolling the neighborhoods the day of the yard sale.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.