Bridgeport flushing dozens of hydrants, could cause water issues

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants in dozens of areas over the next two weeks, and officials say it could cause water issues.

Employees will be flushing hydrants in the following areas of Bridgeport, weather permitting:

June 21-23 Center Court Circle Dr. Davisson St. Dunkin Ave. E. Philadelphia Ave. Glen Ave. Jones Ave. New St. Pearcy Ave. Ross St. Stout St. W. Olive St. W. Philadelphia Ave. W. Smith St. Worthington Dr. Worthington Place Zappia Dr.

June 26-30 Brightridge Dr. Deerfield Dr. E. Shannon Rd. Faris Ave. Hall St. James St. Johnson Ave. Long St. Meadow Ln. Oakdale Ave. Ritter St. Stout St. W. Philadelphia Ave. Water St. Wyatt St.



Officials say the project will be ongoing through the fall.

Officials also say it is possible, but not likely, that residents may experience discoloration or cloudy water, low pressure, or temporary loss of water service while hydrants are being flushed.

The City will not be responsible for any damage caused by discolored water, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.