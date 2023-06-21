Cloudy summer solstice, then rain later this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the summer solstice, the first day of astronomical summer, with warm, below-average temperatures and a slight chance of rain. Then after today, more rain is expected later this week. Find out more in the video above!

A low-pressure system will linger in the southern US today, lifting moisture into West Virginia. As a result, expect cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening hours, with a few isolated showers. Winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-70s in some areas. After 7 PM, more widespread showers will lift into our region, and those showers will last into the overnight hours. So if you’re out tonight, you may want those umbrellas. Winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s. Then tomorrow, any leftover showers should push out by midday, leaving cloudy skies during the afternoon. It’s not until at least after 6 PM that isolated showers return. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-70s.

More showers, and even some thunderstorms, are expected on Friday afternoon, as the low-pressure system in the south lifts northeast, bringing more rain our way. The showers and thunderstorms will continue on Saturday as well, but by Sunday, the system will be far enough east that any leftover moisture is gone, leaving mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low-80s. Then early next week, another low-pressure system from out west will push into our region, bringing more showers and thunderstorms our way. All the while, temperatures will start out in the 70s this weekend and reach the low-80s next week. In short, the next few days will bring warm, below-average temperatures and rain chances to our region.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower. East-northeasterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 77.

Tonight: Overcast skies, with a few rain showers at times. East-northeasterly winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 57.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies, with isolated rain showers in the afternoon. East-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 76.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with rain showers, and even a few thunderstorms, during the afternoon and evening. High: 80.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.