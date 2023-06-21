Docs reveal new details in Clarksburg murder

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Court documents are revealing new details in a Clarksburg murder.

Authorities responded to a shooting complaint on Hamill Ave. at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 and found 46-year-old David Mazza who they say had been shot four times, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities say Mazza was taken to United Hospital Center where he later died from his injuries.

Court documents say investigators used video surveillance to determine a suspect vehicle that was registered to 43-year-old Ulices Pineda, of Bridgeport.

Video surveillance shows Pineda driving around North View in Clarksburg about 30 minutes before the shooting and pulling onto 15th Street and parking just minutes before the shooting, officers say.

Authorities say Pineda is seen on video surveillance at about 10:04 p.m. approaching Mazza and immediately getting behind him. Mazza turned around to face Pineda before allegedly running south on Hamill Ave.

Pineda chased after Mazza and fired a gun several times at him, court documents say, causing Mazza to fall into the street. Authorities say when Mazza fell into the street, Pineda stood over him and shot him in the back before running north on Hamill Ave., returning to his car, and fleeing from the scene.

Police pulled over Pineda on Friday, June 16 for a traffic violation and say they later obtained a search warrant for his home. In Pineda’s home, authorities say they found the gun used in the shooting in addition to several rounds of ammunition.

Pineda allegedly told police he was the only one with access to both his car and the gun used in the shooting.

Pineda has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail without bond.

