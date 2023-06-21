Docs reveal new details in Clarksburg murder

PRIOR COVERAGE of this story from June 16, 2023.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Court documents are revealing new details in a Clarksburg murder.

Authorities responded to a shooting complaint on Hamill Ave. at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 and found 46-year-old David Mazza who they say had been shot four times, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities say Mazza was taken to United Hospital Center where he later died from his injuries.

Man fatally shot in Clarksburg, family and friends react

Court documents say investigators used video surveillance to determine a suspect vehicle that was registered to 43-year-old Ulices Pineda, of Bridgeport.

Video surveillance shows Pineda driving around North View in Clarksburg about 30 minutes before the shooting and pulling onto 15th Street and parking just minutes before the shooting, officers say.

Authorities say Pineda is seen on video surveillance at about 10:04 p.m. approaching Mazza and immediately getting behind him. Mazza turned around to face Pineda before allegedly running south on Hamill Ave.

Pineda chased after Mazza and fired a gun several times at him, court documents say, causing Mazza to fall into the street. Authorities say when Mazza fell into the street, Pineda stood over him and shot him in the back before running north on Hamill Ave., returning to his car, and fleeing from the scene.

Police pulled over Pineda on Friday, June 16 for a traffic violation and say they later obtained a search warrant for his home. In Pineda’s home, authorities say they found the gun used in the shooting in addition to several rounds of ammunition.

Pineda allegedly told police he was the only one with access to both his car and the gun used in the shooting.

Pineda has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A healthcare worker from Beckley was given the surprise of a lifetime today when Gov. Jim...
Feds investigating West Virginia’s COVID vaccine lottery
WVU Basketball vs TCU - WDTV Sports
5 of the top candidates for the WVU Head Coaching position
1 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Marion County
1 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Marion County
Matthew Isaiah Hess
UPDATE: Missing teen from Gilmer County found safe, authorities say
The 68-year-old woman died at the scene.
Ambulance runs over, crushes woman during wellness check, officials say

Latest News

WVU Medicine Health Report: Vascular Anomalies
WVU Medicine Health Report: Vascular Anomalies
WVU Medicine Health Report: Vascular Anomalies
WVU Medicine Health Report: Vascular Anomalies
The report also awarded national rankings to WVU Medicine’s Pediatric Urology and Pediatric...
WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital named top hospital in West Virginia
West Virginia cash-for-worker program adds 5th destination