Excellence in Education: Lewis County teen awarded scholarship from Deputy Sheriff’s Association

Rylea will be attending Glenville State University to major in criminal justice.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - In this week’s Excellence in Education sponsored by Davis and Elkins College, one local teen was awarded for her hard work and example setting with a college scholarship.

Lewis County High School graduate Rylea Ables was recently awarded a $1,500 scholarship from the Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from Lewis County with at least a 3.0 GPA, with special consideration given to those majoring in criminal justice.

Lewis County Deputy Tommy Lefever believes scholarships like this are important in building the future.

“I think it’s really important to try to keep the tradition going with people that want to serve their community, and people that want to serve as pillars of their community and set a good example for others,” Lefever says.

This year, Ables was chosen out of a field of eight applicants.

The former Minutemaid is planning on majoring in criminal justice and looking at becoming a probation officer.

Rylea chose this career as a way to help others.

“I feel like you can always help people, and that’s a way to help rehabilitate people,” says Ables

Ables is already working toward her goal of giving back, as she is currently running for flame queen, which is a yearly fundraiser put on by the Weston Volunteer Fire Department.

She will be attending Glenville State University in the fall while continuing to work at the Weston Walmart.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A healthcare worker from Beckley was given the surprise of a lifetime today when Gov. Jim...
Feds investigating West Virginia’s COVID vaccine lottery
WVU Basketball vs TCU - WDTV Sports
5 of the top candidates for the WVU Head Coaching position
1 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Marion County
1 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Marion County
Ulices Pineda
Docs reveal new details in Clarksburg murder
Matthew Isaiah Hess
UPDATE: Missing teen from Gilmer County found safe, authorities say

Latest News

Junior Firefighter Training
WVU Extension training the next generation of firefighters
WVU Extension training the next generation of firefighters
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | June 21, 2023
Excellence in Education: Teen receives scholarship from Deputy Sheriff's Association