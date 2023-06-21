Excellence in Education: Lewis County teen awarded scholarship from Deputy Sheriff’s Association

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - In this week’s Excellence in Education sponsored by Davis and Elkins College, one local teen was awarded for her hard work and example setting with a college scholarship.

Lewis County High School graduate Rylea Ables was recently awarded a $1,500 scholarship from the Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from Lewis County with at least a 3.0 GPA, with special consideration given to those majoring in criminal justice.

Lewis County Deputy Tommy Lefever believes scholarships like this are important in building the future.

“I think it’s really important to try to keep the tradition going with people that want to serve their community, and people that want to serve as pillars of their community and set a good example for others,” Lefever says.

This year, Ables was chosen out of a field of eight applicants.

The former Minutemaid is planning on majoring in criminal justice and looking at becoming a probation officer.

Rylea chose this career as a way to help others.

“I feel like you can always help people, and that’s a way to help rehabilitate people,” says Ables

Ables is already working toward her goal of giving back, as she is currently running for flame queen, which is a yearly fundraiser put on by the Weston Volunteer Fire Department.

She will be attending Glenville State University in the fall while continuing to work at the Weston Walmart.

