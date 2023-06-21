Federal judge orders Gov. Justice to provide financial information in lawsuit

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal judge says Governor Jim Justice has to provide financial information in a long-running lawsuit.

Officials say Justice has to show statements over a dispute of paying nearly $2 million to a coal supply company no later than July 5.

Xcoal originally sued Justice and his two companies back in 2018 over a breached agreement to deliver coal overseas.

Xcoal’s lawyers wrote to the judge earlier this month asking justice to show financial records.

According to officials, the judge looking over the case denied a request by Justice’s lawyers to not overturn the records.

Justice has made his U.S. Senate run a central reason for not providing his financial information in the federal case.

Justice says disclosing the information would violate his privacy and could be used against him in his campaign.

