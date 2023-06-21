Firework safety tips for this summer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -While fireworks can be fun, they can also be extremely dangerous if you don’t take precautions. They can cause burns, eye injuries, blindness, respiratory problems, and even death.

Kenny Detamore is the owner of Crazy Horse Fireworks in Weston. He said to always supervise when children are around fireworks because even the smallest firework can hurt them if not properly handled.

“Supervision. Don’t ever give your little kids or young kids fireworks that they can get hurt with. Even a firecracker can hurt if they set it off and it’s in their hand or in their face.”

Detamore said to also make sure everyone is at a safe distance from the fireworks in case anything goes wrong.

“If the box has something that’s going to go 120 feet in the air you need to make sure that if it goes sideways for whatever reason, it falls over, there’s always a chance the box can have a bad fuse in it or something. So, you want to make sure your audience is at least that far away plus safety distance. So, if something does go wrong, they’re out of the danger zone.”

Detamore said the 4th of July is something everyone celebrates and enjoys, but if you’re handling fireworks be safe and don’t drink.

“A lot of people like to party, and there’s a time and place for that, but you know these are explosives. So, be careful with them, set them upright, pay attention.”

Weston doesn’t permit consumer fireworks to be discharged within city limits.

For Morgantown ordinances click here.

For Fairmont ordinances click here.

For Bridgeport/Clarksburg ordinances.

For Buckhannon ordinances click here.

