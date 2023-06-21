First at 4 Forum: Diane Parker and PJ Hall

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Diane Parker and PJ Hall with the Grafton Art and Farmers Market joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

They talked about the Grafton Art and Farmers Market, how many artists and vendors will be at the first event, and activities people can participate in.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A healthcare worker from Beckley was given the surprise of a lifetime today when Gov. Jim...
Feds investigating West Virginia’s COVID vaccine lottery
WVU Basketball vs TCU - WDTV Sports
5 of the top candidates for the WVU Head Coaching position
1 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Marion County
1 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Marion County
Ulices Pineda
Docs reveal new details in Clarksburg murder
Matthew Isaiah Hess
UPDATE: Missing teen from Gilmer County found safe, authorities say

Latest News

Junior Firefighter Training
WVU Extension training the next generation of firefighters
WVU Extension training the next generation of firefighters
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | June 21, 2023
Excellence in Education: Teen receives scholarship from Deputy Sheriff's Association
Ables was chosen from a field of 8 applicants.
Excellence in Education: Lewis County teen awarded scholarship from Deputy Sheriff’s Association