Frances Josephene Cantarelli, 94, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023. She was born in Clarksburg on August 4, 1928 a daughter of the late Pasqualie and Ermalinda Forte Cantarelli. Frances is survived by one niece, Jan Grisso of Bridgeport; one nephew, Richard Cantarelli and wife Rebacca of Bristol, WV; two great nieces, Christina Woods and husband Josh of Parkersburg and Katherine Owens and husband Greg of Bridgeport; three great nephews, Andrew Grisso and wife Sarah of Middletown, MD, Richie Cantarelli and wife Trista of Bristol, WV, and Michael Cantarelli and wife Chelsie of Clarksburg; 12 great-great nieces and nephews; one great-great-great niece; and her life-long friend, Lenora “NoNo” Caruso. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved brother, Vincent Cantarelli and wife Helen. Frances was a graduate of Washington Irving High School and went on to graduate from business college. She retired as a secretary for the Social Security Administration with 31 years of service. Frances was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she sang in the choir. She volunteered at the United Hospital Center, and being an avid golfer, Frances was a member of Sunny Croft Country Club. Frances was such a loving and caring person and she always had a smile on her face. She cared deeply for her family and friends, loved her church, and was especially proud of her Italian Heritage. The family would like to thank the staff at Guardian Nursing Home in Fairmont, WV for their wonderful care given to Frances over the last three and a half years. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort, WV 26301 on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 11:00am with Father Casey Mahone presiding. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expression of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

