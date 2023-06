WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Weston is hosting a live music series throughout the summer presented by H&M Motors and West Virginia American Water.

This will be at Holt Square in downtown Weston from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Their next series will be on July 14th with Tanner Bingman.

It’s free to attend.

