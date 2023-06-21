Louis Bennett Public Library’s free seed program

By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - June 21st marks the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year.

It’s a great time to get outdoors and maybe even start a new hobby, like gardening.

Several libraries around the state have a free seed program, including the Louis Bennett Public Library in Weston.

They have a wide range of fruits, vegetables, and flower seeds.

They’re free and you can grab as many as you want.

