Louis Bennett Public Library’s free seed program
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - June 21st marks the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year.
It’s a great time to get outdoors and maybe even start a new hobby, like gardening.
Several libraries around the state have a free seed program, including the Louis Bennett Public Library in Weston.
They have a wide range of fruits, vegetables, and flower seeds.
They’re free and you can grab as many as you want.
