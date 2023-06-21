Man fires gun near 50 people in Webster county, charged, police say

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after authorities say he fired a gun twice near 50 people.

Officers were dispatched to Bennett Ave. in Webster Springs on Saturday after receiving word of a man walking down the road with a shotgun, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route, authorities say the man, later identified as 39-year-old Joshua Miller, of Webster Springs, fired two shots and was yelling for someone to come out of their home.

Officers arrived on the scene and saw Miller walking down Bennett Ave. with a gun in his hands.

Miller allegedly “threw the gun” on the sidewalk and fell in the roadway while yelling for help.

Court documents say police then restrained Miller and secured the shotgun, saying there was a spent shell in the barrel. Authorities then found the other shell casing in an alleyway.

Authorities say there were “approximately 50 people, including children, standing out in their yards and driveways” within 50 feet of where Miller fired the shots.

Miller has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of brandishing a deadly weapon. He is being held at Central Regional Jail.

