Man fires gun near 50 people in Webster county, charged, police say

Joshua Miller
Joshua Miller(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after authorities say he fired a gun twice near 50 people.

Officers were dispatched to Bennett Ave. in Webster Springs on Saturday after receiving word of a man walking down the road with a shotgun, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route, authorities say the man, later identified as 39-year-old Joshua Miller, of Webster Springs, fired two shots and was yelling for someone to come out of their home.

Officers arrived on the scene and saw Miller walking down Bennett Ave. with a gun in his hands.

Miller allegedly “threw the gun” on the sidewalk and fell in the roadway while yelling for help.

Court documents say police then restrained Miller and secured the shotgun, saying there was a spent shell in the barrel. Authorities then found the other shell casing in an alleyway.

Authorities say there were “approximately 50 people, including children, standing out in their yards and driveways” within 50 feet of where Miller fired the shots.

Miller has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of brandishing a deadly weapon. He is being held at Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A healthcare worker from Beckley was given the surprise of a lifetime today when Gov. Jim...
Feds investigating West Virginia’s COVID vaccine lottery
WVU Basketball vs TCU - WDTV Sports
5 of the top candidates for the WVU Head Coaching position
1 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Marion County
1 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Marion County
Matthew Isaiah Hess
UPDATE: Missing teen from Gilmer County found safe, authorities say
The 68-year-old woman died at the scene.
Ambulance runs over, crushes woman during wellness check, officials say

Latest News

Tuesday marked the anniversary of West Virginia gaining its statehood.
West Virginia celebrates its 160th birthday
FILE PHOTO of Bridgeport citywide yard sale
Bridgeport announces date for citywide yard sale
Bridgeport flushing dozens of hydrants, could cause water issues
WVU Medicine Health Report: Vascular Anomalies
WVU Medicine Health Report: Vascular Anomalies