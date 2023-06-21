Monroe County teen is dancing towards her dreams

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you have a child in your life you’ve probably told them to chase their dreams, one Monroe County teen is dancing towards hers.

Since the age of four Natalie Broyles has been dancing with the Princeton Dance Studio.

“When I was 11 it hit me that this is really want I want to do and started investing in summer intensives,” Broyles said.

For the past 12 years, this 16 year old has been focusing on her passion. She’s earned numerous awards through her dance company and has been accepted into some of the country’s most competitive dance programs.

“It makes me excited. Every time I get accepted into one I’m so happy,” Broyles said.

Last summer her talents took her to the Big Apple, a major hub for professional dancing.

“It was an absolute dream. I love New York,” Broyles said.

This summer, Broyles is going international with an intensive in Italy. A trip that will be funded in part by her side business- Cookies and Dreams.

“It’s hard where my mom is a teacher and my dad is a farmer. There’s not that much income. So, I sell cookies to fund my intensives,” Broyles said.

The community is behind her dreams too. Broyles has been awarded scholarships from the Monroe County Education Foundation and the Monroe County Arts Alliance.

The summer courses are a step in the right direction for Broyle’s professional goals.

“I would really like to join a professional company. It’s my passion it’s what I want to do,” said Broyles.

Broyles will set sail for Italy in early August.

Ahead of her international education, Broyles will attend The Governor’s School of Arts at Marshall University.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer
WVU Basketball vs TCU - WDTV Sports
5 of the top candidates for the WVU Head Coaching position
Ulices Pineda
Docs reveal new details in Clarksburg murder
FILE PHOTO of Bridgeport citywide yard sale
Bridgeport announces date for citywide yard sale
FILE PHOTO
Tygart Lake Princess Cruises canceled until further notice

Latest News

Bridgeport Post Beats Elkins - WDTV Sports
Best Virginia #1 Seed Secured - WDTV Sports
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Junior Firefighter Training
WVU Extension training the next generation of firefighters
WVU Extension training the next generation of firefighters