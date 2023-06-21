Monroe County teen is dancing towards her dreams

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you have a child in your life you’ve probably told them to chase their dreams, one Monroe County teen is dancing towards hers.

Since the age of four Natalie Broyles has been dancing with the Princeton Dance Studio.

“When I was 11 it hit me that this is really want I want to do and started investing in summer intensives,” Broyles said.

For the past 12 years, this 16 year old has been focusing on her passion. She’s earned numerous awards through her dance company and has been accepted into some of the country’s most competitive dance programs.

“It makes me excited. Every time I get accepted into one I’m so happy,” Broyles said.

Last summer her talents took her to the Big Apple, a major hub for professional dancing.

“It was an absolute dream. I love New York,” Broyles said.

This summer, Broyles is going international with an intensive in Italy. A trip that will be funded in part by her side business- Cookies and Dreams.

“It’s hard where my mom is a teacher and my dad is a farmer. There’s not that much income. So, I sell cookies to fund my intensives,” Broyles said.

The community is behind her dreams too. Broyles has been awarded scholarships from the Monroe County Education Foundation and the Monroe County Arts Alliance.

The summer courses are a step in the right direction for Broyle’s professional goals.

“I would really like to join a professional company. It’s my passion it’s what I want to do,” said Broyles.

Broyles will set sail for Italy in early August.

Ahead of her international education, Broyles will attend The Governor’s School of Arts at Marshall University.

