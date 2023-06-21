Paul David Chapman, 87 of Sutton, formerly of Cowen, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at WVU Hospital Braxton County Memorial after an extended illness.

Paul was born April 19, 1936 in Diana to the late Louis Wade and Vergie Adeline McCourt Chapman and was a coal miner by trade. He was a former Cowen Chief of Police, a logger, a mechanic, and a jack of all trades. He kept up with his family genealogy, collected coins and pocket watches, and loved music and trading guns with his friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Vergie Elizabeth Chapman; former wife and mother of his first seven children, Ella Conrad; infant brother Willard Chapman; brother Arthur Ray Chapman; sisters Lela Beale and Gladys Bragg; and brother-in-law Chuck Bragg.

Paul is survived by his companion and mother of his three youngest children, Carol White of Birch River; children Betty (Steve) Selman of Birch River, Gerald Freeman Chapman of Ansted, Warren Wade Chapman of Caldwell, Carl Vernon Chapman of Huntington, Ellen Carelene (Ronnie) House of Webster Springs, Gladys Renee (Buck) Ellison of Webster Springs, Carolyn Pauline (Richard) Postelwait of Valley Head, Paul David White of Weirton, and Shannon Nicole (Shawn) Shaffer of Craigsville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends to mourn his passing.

Friends may join the family for visitation on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate Paul’s life will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home with Brother Larry Jo Bragg officiating. Interment will follow in Chapman Cemetery, Bonner Ridge, Webster Springs.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Chapman family.

