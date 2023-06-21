Personal veterans memorial in Morgantown vandalized

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After David Stevens returned from a weekend away. He was upset to see that his personal veterans memorial had been vandalized.

“I seen a couple rifles down here in front, and when I looked behind there, they really tore it up,” he said.

Stevens comes from a long line of military veterans.

He explained he wanted to do something special for veterans, and this memorial was the way he wanted to share his support.

Stevens has flags, uniforms, plaques, and anything else you can imagine honoring those who served outside his home on Grafton Rd. in Morgantown.

He added while many people love the display, not everyone has shown it respect.

“But the ones that don’t like veterans seem to come here and tear things up on us,” Stevens explained.

One part of the small monument that is important to him is his nephew’s military helmet.

John Stevens served 32 years in the military. In 1990, Stevens went to meet him at the airport and grabbed his duffle bag. This became a very special moment to David and John.

“He goes Uncle Dave, you don’t need to do that. I said I want to. I’m a Vietnam vet carrying an Iraqi vet’s duffle bag,” he said.

Stevens added he hopes people will leave his memorial alone as it is disrespectful to the people who fought for this country’s freedoms.

“I’m going to keep this up as long as I’m alive. My wife ain’t going to let me take it down,” Stevens explained.

