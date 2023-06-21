Rounds of rain continue all the way into Saturday

Temperatures will remain below average during this time.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The pesky low-pressure system that began bringing rain to our area on Monday continues to bring rounds of rain through Saturday. Then, we get a short break, before our next system comes in with more rain and storms for next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

