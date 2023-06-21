Theft at volunteer fire department caught on camera

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORNADO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing items from a volunteer fire department on Sunday, June 18.

Deputies say the theft happened at the Tornado West Side Volunteer Fire Department located in the 7800 block of Coal River Road in Tornado.

According to investigators, firefighters mistakenly left one of the garage bay doors open while away from the station on service call.

A man was caught on surveillance video entering the fire station and taking a Universal Rapid Charger Model QS1-606S, 6 port radio charging stand, and a Motorola HT 1250 handheld radio, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A healthcare worker from Beckley was given the surprise of a lifetime today when Gov. Jim...
Feds investigating West Virginia’s COVID vaccine lottery
WVU Basketball vs TCU - WDTV Sports
5 of the top candidates for the WVU Head Coaching position
1 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Marion County
1 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Marion County
Matthew Isaiah Hess
UPDATE: Missing teen from Gilmer County found safe, authorities say
The 68-year-old woman died at the scene.
Ambulance runs over, crushes woman during wellness check, officials say

Latest News

WVU Medicine Health Report: Vascular Anomalies
WVU Medicine Health Report: Vascular Anomalies
WVU Medicine Health Report: Vascular Anomalies
WVU Medicine Health Report: Vascular Anomalies
The report also awarded national rankings to WVU Medicine’s Pediatric Urology and Pediatric...
WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital named top hospital in West Virginia
Ulices Pineda
Docs reveal new details in Clarksburg murder
West Virginia cash-for-worker program adds 5th destination