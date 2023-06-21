Treve Allen Painter, 52, a resident of Slaty Fork and Beverly passed away peacefully from a GI Hemorrhage on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The family were not aware of any serious medical issues and death was completely unexpected.

Treve was born in South Charleston on Sunday, September 6, 1970, a son of Kenneth Painter and Molly Allen. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and is the eldest son of Dena and Kenny Painter who survive in Beverly. He is also survived by his brother Jay, wife Courtnay and their children, Elliot and Gloria all of New York. Additionally, he is survived by three stepchildren, Kenny of North Carolina, Jennifer and Katelyn of Virginia and five step grandchildren. In the early years when Katelyn was just four years old, Treve became a true father figure to her. They became very close and loved each other so much. Treve and his stepson Kenny would often argue and fight like brothers, they grew close and loved each other very much. Of course, then there was his oldest granddaughter, Jennifer, (Jenn) who was always there, helping out, working and being the motherly one.

Treve was a contractor by trade, working mostly in the Snowshoe area. Additionally, he and his family operate a Maintenance and Cleaning Service at Snowshoe Resort. Before that he lived and worked at The Outer Banks of North Carolina where he was known as an expert Offshore Fisherman. Although Treve did not fish commercially, he took many, many people to the Gulf Stream to fish for Tuna and other species.

Treve loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, digging Ginseng, Ramps and finding Morel Mushrooms. At the age of 21, Treve won the WV State Bass Tournament Fishing Championship. At the time he was the youngest person ever to win the WV Championship, the family are not sure if his age record was ever broken.

Treve graduated from Elkins High School with the class of 1988. While in high school he played and excelled in both Football and Soccer. During his senior year, he played both football and soccer in the same Fall Season. He would rush from football practice to get to soccer practice, then play football on Friday Nights and Soccer on Saturdays. At the time, playing both sports simultaneously were unheard of. He attended Marshall University and for several years coached Youth Soccer in both Pocahontas and Randolph Counties. After his college days, he worked for the WV Department of Agriculture conducting deer damage assessments in several Eastern WV Counties.

Treve’s wish for cremation was honored with a celebration of his life to be announced and held at a later date.

The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Treve Allen Painter. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.