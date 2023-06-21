Tygart Lake Princess Cruises canceled until further notice

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say Tygart Lake Cruises on the Princess cruise boat have been canceled until further notice.

Officials with Tygart Lake Cruises say in a social media post that Princess is currently out of commission as repairs are being made.

Officials say all cruises are canceled until further notice because they are unsure of how much downtime there will be.

Tickets are also not available to be purchased at this time, officials said.

Anyone who has pre-purchased tickets will see refunds on the card used to purchase the ticket.

Ticket sales will be reopened online when the boat is repaired.

