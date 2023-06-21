West Virginia celebrates its 160th birthday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is 160 years old. Tuesday marked the anniversary of West Virginia gaining its statehood.

After splitting from Virginia during the Civil War, it became its own state in 1863.

Every year since then, the state takes a day to honor its history.

In Tuesday’s press briefing, Governor Jim Justice reviewed the origins of West Virginia.

“Things started in this incredible state many, many, many years ago,” Justice said. “160 years ago in Wheeling West Virginia, it all kind of came together. One of our great presidents, President Lincoln, stood up for us and approved our statehood with the condition that we remain a free state. All that was really wonderful.”

Many counties around the state held celebrations over the weekend, including Morgantown. West Virginians, attended festivals and other celebrations ringing in the state’s big day.

The Marion County Historical Society Museum plays a part in displaying the state’s legacy. I spoke with historian David Tucker, who taught me about the man who is referred to as the father of West Virginia, Francis H. Pierpont.

“He basically helped found Fairmont State University and Dunbar School, which was to teach the children of the freed slaves to read and write, Tucker said. “He united our churches in this city and the Central United Methodist Church, where the first Father’s Day service was held. He supported abolition, he helped recruit many men for the union cause.”

Tucker says he’s proud to live in a state with the history that West Virginia has.

“West Virginia may be a state that’s poor in some ways, but it’s very rich in history and folklore,” Tucker said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.