West Virginia Teachers learn about beekeeping for the Summer Agricultural Institute

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia teachers had the chance to learn about beekeeping at a local business on Wednesday.

As part of this year’s Summer Agricultural Institute, a group of teachers from across the state visited Bearsville Bees in Parkersburg. The group walked through the process of manufacturing hives before heading outside and suiting up to get up close and personal with the bees.

The Summer Agricultural Institute lets teachers see a variety of agricultural businesses and industries every year. Jenny Cogar, a kindergarten teacher for Webster County, said this is the first time they’ve visited a bee colony.

She said she got a lot out of the visit that she’ll take back to her classroom. “I think one of the things is just how important the pollinators are,” she said. “One thing I always try to reiterate with my students is, the honeybees aren’t going to sting you unless they absolutely have to. ‘Cause there’s just a lot misconceptions out there about bees in general, and then with honeybees.”

Bearsville Bees owner Bob Spencer said that he thinks giving teachers first-hand experiences with bees to share with their students will help encourage more young people to get involved in beekeeping.

