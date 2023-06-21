WVU Extension training the next generation of firefighters

JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va (WDTV) - The next generation of firefighters are being trained at Jackson’s Mill.

Nearly 90 junior firefighters are learning what it takes to save lives.

At the training camp hosted by WVU Extension, they’re learning to fight fires and rescue people from all kinds of hazards, like cliffs and water.

The Director of the State Fire Academy, Mark Lambert, says this program is designed to get young people interested in helping others.

“It’s only 6 days. When they first get here, a lot of them are dazed by the amount of information, but by the last day they don’t want to leave,” said Lambert.

This is the camps 14th year, and Lambert says many of the campers end up returning.

One of those junior firefighters, Chloe Caldwell, says part of the reason she came back this year is because many of the friends she made last time were also returning.

“We gotta wake up early, long days and hard work, but you just gotta make the fun,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell says all of that hard work pays off and it helps build bonds with others.

Another junior firefighter, Natalie Wills, says this camp is a great opportunity to learn things and use equipment they wouldn’t normally be able to use.

“Everything we’ve learned here are things we’ll be able to apply in the real world so every single training drill we’ve done you will use at one point or another -- so I mean everything here is important to remember and utilize,” said Wills.

Lambert says this camp is one of the only ones like it in the country with junior firefighters from 8 other states as far as Texas being represented.

Chris Butt of Massachusetts says he’s dedicated to the cause and drove 11 hours to learn and be with his new friends.

“It’s all about team work and communication it’s all about that; if you don’t have teamwork and communication you cant do anything,” said Butt.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.