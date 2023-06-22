American Red Cross asking for donations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The American Red Cross is asking for help after seeing a decline in donations.

While all donations are encouraged, Red Cross officials are asking people with Type B Negative or O Negative to give back.

The organization says people who give blood through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a place of their choice.

To schedule an appointment to give back or learn more, click here.

