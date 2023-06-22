Best Virginia selected as #1 seed, will host regional in TBT Tournament

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - During The Basketball Tournament’s selection show today, Best Virginia was announced as a regional host and #1 seed.

The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, March Madness style competition, has a $1 million dollar prize, with teams comprised of G-League, international, and alumni players from various schools and groups.

Best Virginia has 6 former WVU players on the roster - and are strong favorites in their region (even with a potential rivalry game against Marshall or Pitt alumni in round 2!).

See more on the bracket, the reaction from Best Virginia player Kevin Jones, and the roster with 5 Sports in the video above.

