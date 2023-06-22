Best Virginia selected as #1 seed, will host regional in TBT Tournament

Tournament starts July 25 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, WV.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - During The Basketball Tournament’s selection show today, Best Virginia was announced as a regional host and #1 seed.

The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, March Madness style competition, has a $1 million dollar prize, with teams comprised of G-League, international, and alumni players from various schools and groups.

Best Virginia has 6 former WVU players on the roster - and are strong favorites in their region (even with a potential rivalry game against Marshall or Pitt alumni in round 2!).

See more on the bracket, the reaction from Best Virginia player Kevin Jones, and the roster with 5 Sports in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVU Basketball vs TCU - WDTV Sports
5 of the top candidates for the WVU Head Coaching position
Ulices Pineda
Docs reveal new details in Clarksburg murder
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer
FILE PHOTO of Bridgeport citywide yard sale
Bridgeport announces date for citywide yard sale
Personal veterans memorial vandalized.
Personal veterans memorial in Morgantown vandalized

Latest News

Bridgeport Post 68 Beats Elkins - WDTV Sports
LEGION BASEBALL: Bridgeport drops Elkins behind pitching & 6-run second inning
WVU Basketball vs TCU - WDTV Sports
5 of the top candidates for the WVU Head Coaching position
Bob Huggins - WDTV Sports
What comes next for WVU Basketball?
Aubrey Harrison - Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - WDTV Sports
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Aubrey Harrison - Fairmont Senior Lacrosse