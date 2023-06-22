Bridgeport bakery announces closure of storefront

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport bakery that has served up gourmet cupcakes and other sweet treats for nearly a decade has announced it is closing its storefront.

My Little Cupcake, located at 142 W. Main St. in Bridgeport, has had a storefront since 2018.

“We would love to say thanks to the community for all of the support throughout the years. We couldn’t have done it without everyone’s support,” said Kaycee Crislip, who owns the business with her husband Frank. “Our family is truly appreciative. It’s just time for a new chapter in our life.”

The Crislips started the business with a table and canopy at Bridgeport Farmers Market in 2014.

In February 2015, they opened their first storefront in downtown Clarksburg and added a trailer to the business in 2016 before moving to the current location on W. Main St. in 2018.

Though the storefront will be closed, the family plans to keep the trailer and looks forward to popping up at area events with the cupcakes that have become so popular.

Thursday is the last day of operations on W. Main St.

The Crislips say it has been a pleasure to serve the community.

“The past decade has been filled with so much fun, positivity and success. We have met more people than we could ever imagine and we will cherish every single relationship that has formed,” Crislip said. “We have been honored to be a part of so many special occasions – especially the yearly birthday parties.”

