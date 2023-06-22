Bridgeport woman going to U.S. National Junior Olympics in Oregon

(Getty Images Signature via Canva Pro)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport woman who has been a fixture at Bridgeport High School track and field meets was picked as an official for the U.S. National Junior Olympics in Oregon.

Diane Kinney, who is also a chemistry teacher at Notre Dame High School, is one of the state’s top officials for track and field and cross country.

Now, she’s heading to Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon to be an official for the U.S. National Junior Olympics in the implement inspection area.

There, officials weigh and check all of the shot puts, hammers, javelins and discs to be thrown by the athletes.

Kinney’s children both competed for Bridgeport and are state champions.

