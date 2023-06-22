Camp counselor arrested in sexual abuse of juvenile

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An 18-year-old working as a camp counselor has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Troopers say they responded to Camp Robert Webb in Carter County around noon on June 21 following a complaint of sexual abuse.

When troopers arrived, they spoke with a juvenile victim and then with the man accused of the crime, Mason Rodgers, 18.

According to KSP, Rodgers was employed as a camp counselor but is no longer an employee.

Rodgers was taken to the Carter County Detention Center and charged with sexual abuse.

WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok asked KSP Trooper Shane Goodall about potential concerns parents may have.

“For a parent with a child or children who go to that camp, what would you tell that parent who may have concerns following that situation?” Pinchok asked.

Goodall replied: “The camp acted immediately upon the allegation, had the problem taken care of and ultimately the subject was arrested. We do ask that they [parents] keep faith in Camp Webb, because they do have a lot of good programs for these kids and as far as I’ve always been told it’s a wonderful place to go to. I would trust my kids to go there.”

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources tells WSAZ that camp staff receives state-mandated child abuse and neglect training. Also, before a counselor is hired, background checks are conducted.

Further information has not been released.

