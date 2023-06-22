Country music star Matt Stell to perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Country music star Matt Stell will be performing at the Clarksburg Amphitheater.

Stell has made his mark on country music with back-to-back number one hits “Prayed for You” and “Everyone But On” and fan-favorites “Boyfriend Season” and “That Ain’t Me No More.”

Opening for Stell will be Thomas Mac, an up-and-coming country music artist who has already made it to the stage at Grand Ole Opry.

Trevor DeVaul is the Recreation Coordinator of Parks. He says he is thrilled for Stell to come to Clarksburg.

“Stell, is a terrific artist, and from what I have seen has put on some great shows,” DeVaul said. “I am thrilled to have him coming to Clarksburg. It is going to be a great concert.”

The concert will be on Saturday, August 26.

Tickets start at $25 go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online or at 866-973-9610.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.