UPDATE: Mon County road reopens after several trees fall in road

Officials say the roadway has reopened.

Authorities say several trees have fallen in Monongalia County, shutting down at least one roadway.

The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency says Earl L. Core Rd. is shut down in the area of Dellslow Hill for an unknown amount of time.

Officials say there are several trees down in the area, and emergency crews are working on cleaning up the area.

