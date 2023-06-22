UPDATE: Mon County road reopens after several trees fall in road

Generic road closed sign
Generic road closed sign
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE

Officials say the roadway has reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities say several trees have fallen in Monongalia County, shutting down at least one roadway.

The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency says Earl L. Core Rd. is shut down in the area of Dellslow Hill for an unknown amount of time.

Officials say there are several trees down in the area, and emergency crews are working on cleaning up the area.

Below is a social media post from the agency announcing the closure:

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer
WVU Basketball vs TCU - WDTV Sports
5 of the top candidates for the WVU Head Coaching position
Ulices Pineda
Docs reveal new details in Clarksburg murder
FILE PHOTO of Bridgeport citywide yard sale
Bridgeport announces date for citywide yard sale
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing

Latest News

Amanda Carroll
Woman snorts fentanyl before driving with child in car, police say
Campers spend the week doing art projects ranging from pottery to clay hand-building and more.
Mountain Creative hosting art camp in Fairmont
Gov. Justice, WVDNR report 19% increase in number of stocked trout in 2023
Number of stocked trout up nearly 20%
WVU responds to faculty letter criticizing proposed budget cuts