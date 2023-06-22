Fairmont man sentenced for burglaries committed while homeowners at funerals

Logan Vessecchia
Logan Vessecchia(Maryland Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Md. (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been sentenced in Maryland for a series of burglaries committed while homeowners were attending funeral services or viewings.

23-year-old Logan Vessecchia was sentenced to 20 years in prison and will be placed on probation when he is released, according to Garrett County State’s Attorney Christian Mash.

Mash says the crimes occurred between November 2018 and September 2022 when homeowners told authorities their homes had been burglarized while they attended funeral services or viewings of close relatives.

Vessecchia pleaded guilty earlier this month to six total counts of burglary, five of which involved a similar scheme involving funerals and one that was a storage unit burglary, Mash says.

Mash says investigators believe Vessecchia used obituaries to identify the deceased relatives who would most likely be away from their homes attending funeral services.

Meanwhile in West Virginia, Vessecchia was indicted earlier this year in Wood County on more than 35 counts of destruction of property after he cut catalytic converters off several trucks last October.

