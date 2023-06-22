First at 4 Forum: Joseph Vaughn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Joseph Vaughn with Cars and Coffee in Bridgeport joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about what the Cars and Coffee event is, the type of cars that show up at the event, when the next meeting is, and common conversation pieces at the event.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.