First at 4 Forum: Shane McIntyre and Sheree Rosevear

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shane McIntyre and Sheree Rosevear with Christmas in July joined First at 4 on Thursday.

They talked about an upcoming Christmas in July auction in Clarksburg, the items that will be auctioned off, and who will receive the proceeds of the auction.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer
WVU Basketball vs TCU - WDTV Sports
5 of the top candidates for the WVU Head Coaching position
Ulices Pineda
Docs reveal new details in Clarksburg murder
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
FILE PHOTO of Bridgeport citywide yard sale
Bridgeport announces date for citywide yard sale

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Richard Iaquinta
First at 4 Forum: Richard Iaquinta
First at 4 Forum: Joseph Vaughn
First at 4 Forum: Joseph Vaughn
First at 4 Forum: Richard Iaquinta
First at 4 Forum: Richard Iaquinta
First at 4 Forum: Shane McIntyre and Sheree Rosevear
First at 4 Forum: Shane McIntyre and Sheree Rosevear