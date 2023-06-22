First at 4 Forum: Shane McIntyre and Sheree Rosevear

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shane McIntyre and Sheree Rosevear with Christmas in July joined First at 4 on Thursday.

They talked about an upcoming Christmas in July auction in Clarksburg, the items that will be auctioned off, and who will receive the proceeds of the auction.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.