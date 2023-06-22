The historic Sumner School is vandalized

Someone broke windows of the historic Sumner School.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The historic Sumner School was vandalized on Tuesday.

According to Police Chief Matthew Board, someone broke multiple windows on the second floor.

He said it happened in the evening. No one was in the building when officers were flagged down so law enforcement currently does not have a description of the perpetrator.

Detectives will be following up. If you have any information, call 304-424-8444.

Sumner School was the first free school for black people south of the Mason-Dixon line.

