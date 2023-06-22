Kanawha County restaurant inching closer to reopening

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At the start of the year, a fire destroyed a much-loved restaurant in Kanawha County.

In the roughly six months since the fire, the Dairy Winkle is doing everything it can to reopen its doors.

Owner Kerry Ellison, also known as Paco, said without the volunteers helping him along the way, they wouldn’t be this close.

I don’t know what I’m gonna say to them when they come in, " he said. “I’ll be ashamed to ask anybody to pay for a hotdog.”

One of those volunteers is Larry Skeens. A licensed contractor, Skeens said after the fire he wanted to make sure Ellison knew that he would be there to help.

If you want to rebuild, let me know,” he said. “I’ll help with what I can. He made a decision to rebuild. I came in the following day.”

Since that day, Skeens and countless other volunteers have jumped in to help, but it’s not just your typical volunteers.

Ellison said folks have been going far above anything he could have ever asked for.

I got a plumbing estimate of $5,500; that guy out there did it for nothing, Ellison said. “The electrician, probably between 10 or 12... $15,000 maybe. He did it for nothing. One day, a guy came by and said he was in the glass business. His kids liked eating here he had a good year here are your windows.”

This is on top of roughly $50,000 he’s received from the Kanawha County Commission and donations from the community.

There is no set date for their reopening but Ellison is optimistic The Dairy Winkle will be back open in just a couple more months.

