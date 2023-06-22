LEGION BASEBALL: Bridgeport drops Elkins behind pitching & 6-run second inning
Bridgeport secures region-leading 13th win on rainy night.
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The rain didn’t seem to faze Bridgeport Post 68, as the Legion squad took a big lead early over Elkins and never let them recover.
After failing to capitalize with a runner on 3rd in the first inning, Bridgeport pushed 6 runs home in the 2nd.
Things started in a fortuitous manner - catcher Mike Romano’s bunt squeezed off the glove of the Elkins pitcher that would have stopped the first runs - but it was no less than Bridgeport deserved, as they proceeded to stick 7 runs past Elkins for a 7-3 victory.
See the highlights with 5 Sports in the video above:
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.