Morgantown Dep. Mayor addresses issues with cleaning up downtown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown community members are expressing concerns about cleaning up downtown.

Morgantown’s Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble voiced her concerns at Wednesday nights city council meeting.

She acknowledges the hard work of city employees, but says the way ordinances are enforced need to change.

“It’s messed up priorities like writing tickets for graffiti instead of writing tickets for vacant properties that aren’t properly secured or for writing tickets for trash that sits out weeklong and then gets strewn about the community,” said Trumble.

Trumble addressed an issue that apparently began a few days ago.

The City of Morgantown says they were working with a property owner to dispose of trash that was blocking the sidewalk by High Street Rentals.

But before they could take care of it another community member and his son decided to step up.

Mark Downs the president of Main Street Morgantown was cleaning up one of his own properties when he decided to pitch in and help here.

“I mean I think it’s important for all of us as citizens of the community to do what we can -- pitch in where we can to beautify our city so I’m happy to help,” said Downs.

The city says they only got the request to remove the carpet and other garbage that same morning.

Trumble says she appreciates people caring about their community, but says city leadership needs to work better with their departments to prevent disorder instead of just reacting to it.

“The people in Morgantown really do care and we want to help people, but we cannot allow no order in the meantime, we need to work on improving things,” said Trumble.

