Mountain Creative hosting art camp in Fairmont

Campers spend the week doing art projects ranging from pottery to clay hand-building and more.
Campers spend the week doing art projects ranging from pottery to clay hand-building and more.
By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountain Creative in Fairmont is hosting an art day camp this week.

Campers spend the week doing art projects ranging from pottery to clay hand-building and more.

They have 4 camps for different age groups to attend. It costs $180 plus tax and seating is limited.

Art supplies and snacks are included in the price.

Jessie Holbert is the co-owner of Mountain Creative. She said they really wanted to create a week-long experience for all levels of learners.

Holbert said it’s so amazing to see their growth and hopes to influence more young artists, and the students love everything about it.

“This year we’ve been so impressed with the way that the students have complimented each other on what they’re creating, and it’s just wonderful.”

“Basically everything. I love it.”

Registration for the next camp opens next February.

