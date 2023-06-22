Number of stocked trout up nearly 20%

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The number of trout stocked in West Virginia this year was up nearly 20% compared to last year.

Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources say nearly 130,000 more trout were stocked in 2023 compared to last year.

Between January and May 2023, the WVDNR stocked 802,481 trout in lakes and streams around the state, which is a 19% increase over the 673,148 trout that were stocked during the same period in 2022, Gov. Justice says.

“Our hatchery program plays a crucial role in creating an exceptional fishing experience for anglers across West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “This significant increase can be attributed to investments in our hatchery infrastructure and the dedicated work of our staff who make all this possible. My administration has focused on our Trout Stocking program, and directed investments toward it because it pays dividends. Not only do our residents enjoy our lakes and streams, but so do a lot of tourists from all over the world who come here to enjoy our waters.”

Gov. Justice says one of the most significant investments was the expansion of the Bowden Hatchery from 40 fish rearing units to 60, which allows the WVDNR to produce an additional 100,000 pounds of trout. Other improvements have been made to the Edray, Reed’s Creek and Tate Lohr hatcheries to shore up fish production, as well.

In addition to hatchery facility improvements, the increase in trout production can be attributed to warmer weather during the winter months, which created ideal conditions for trout to thrive.

“As we look ahead to fall trout stocking, we are optimistic that we will be able to achieve record-breaking stocking numbers this year,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. “With more fish in the water, I want to encourage anglers all across West Virginia and beyond to get out there and enjoy a trout fishing trip this year.”

Officials say long-term growth of the trout population is dependent on various factors, including habitat, weather patterns and other environmental elements.

All anglers 15 years and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification while fishing for trout.

To purchase a license and stamp or to learn more about trout stocking and fishing regulations in West Virginia, click here.

