One year later | Remembering 6 helicopter crash victims

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One year after the tragic helicopter crash claimed the lives of six people in Logan County, a group met up a the Huey Memorial at Shawnee Island Park in downtown Logan.

One of the lives lost on June 22, 2022, was John Nagle whose brother James spoke with WSAZ a year ago.

“Mostly what he loved about this event was being able to come here and fly helicopters. Of course, he loved flying helicopters but the fellowship of the other aviators and veterans that had done this in the past, and that is really what I think this even was all about, really,” said James on June 27, 2022.

Details of the crash said the crash happened on the last flight on the Vietnam-era Huey helicopter that day.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation is ongoing but according to their preliminary report the Huey hit a cliff, and downed power lines could be seen nearby.

One year later -- a group of six aviators, veterans and wives from Pennsylvania, Texas, New Jersey and West Virginia, who share the same love for flight and also rode on the Huey -- gathered to remember.

One of the group members had taken a flight on the Huey just an hour before the crash.

